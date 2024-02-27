Superstar Rajinikanth and wife, Latha Rajinikanth, are celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary. Their daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared a sweet post on X, expressing her love and extending her wishes. She also posted an endearing photo of her parents. Soundarya shared that her mum cherishes and makes her dad wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago every year. The bond between them is rock-solid, standing by each other always. She concluded with heartfelt expressions of love for her parents, saying, "Love you both too much and more." Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala To Collaborate for New Movie! Film Producer Issues Statement,

Daughter Soundarya's Post For Rajinikanth And Wife Latha On Tneir 43rd Anniversary

43 years of togetherness 🥰❤️🥰❤️🥰my darling amma & appa !!!! .. always standing by each other rock solid 💜🥰😘😘😘 amma cherishes and makes appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year 😊🥹❤️ !!!!! Love you both too much and more 🩷❤️🧡#CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/NyLEtZcovI — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 27, 2024

