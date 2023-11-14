Superstar Rajinikanth showered praise on Jigarthanda Double X, the Diwali release directed by Karthik Subbaraj, in a heartfelt note. He commended its unique storyline, exceptional performances, and grand production. The legendary actor expressed awe at SJ Suryah's versatile acting and applauds the film's portrayal of tribes and elephants, labeling it a cinematic wonder. Check what he said below! Rajinikanth's Lookalike at Malaysian Restaurant Takes Internet by Storm With His Striking Resemblance and Acting (Watch Viral Video).

See This Post Shared By Kartik Subbaraj

When Thalaivar said.... "For my boys" ❤️#JigarthandaDoubleX Love you Thalaivaaa ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkNtkedlyU — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 14, 2023

