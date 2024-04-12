Rajinikanth's Jailer was one of the biggest films of 2023. Thalaivar fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the sequel to the film, and finally, there's news regarding the Nelson-directed project. As per the latest reports, Jailer 2 is tentatively titled Hukum, and pre-production will begin in June 2024. The reports also stated that the first draft of Jailer 2 is finalised, and the team is very happy with Director Nelson's idea. "Nelson is invested in exploring more of Rajinikanth as Tiger, aka Muthuvel Pandian, and has cracked a sequel to take the story forward. His idea has got approval from Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures, and Nelson is now all set to start the pre-production work from June 2024," a source told Pinkvilla. The source also added that Rajinikanth will start shooting for the film after he wraps up shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171. The film will go on floors by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Vettaiyan: Makers Drop Stylish New Poster of Rajinikanth Starrer As They Announce Release Month for TJ Gnanavel’s Action Drama (See Pic).

Jailer 2 Tentatively Titled Hukum

