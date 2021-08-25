As per TOI, a total of 12 Tollywood celebs have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the 2017 drug trafficking and money laundering case. The names of the stars include Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Rana Daggubati, and others. The case was registered by the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department. While Rakul has been asked to appear on September 6, Rana on September 8, and Ravi Teja on September 9.

Check It Out:

BREAKING : ED gives summons to Rakul Preet Singh ,Rana Daggubati b, Mumaith Khan ,Navdeep, Ravi Teja, Puri Jagannath, Charmi and others to attend the investigation in Drugs case. — Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) August 25, 2021

