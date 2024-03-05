Ram Charan took to Instagram to share some of the highlights from Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala. One of the pictures featured the Tollywood hunk performing “Naatu Naatu” song hook step with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. This pic proves that the four celebrated actors of Indian Cinema did have a great time together onstage. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Win Hearts As They Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Videos).

See The Second Pic Of Ram Charan With The Three Khans Of Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

