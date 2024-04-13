On April 13, Ram Charan was bestowed with an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai, a recognition previously awarded to notable figures such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar. Vels University is renowned for acknowledging distinguished individuals across different domains, and Ram's acknowledgement stemmed from his significant contributions to both the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship. This honour serves as a testament to his multifaceted impact and influence. Ram Charan to Be Conferred With Honorary Doctorate From Vels University in Chennai on April 13.

