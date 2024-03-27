Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday on March 27, receiving heartfelt wishes from colleagues, friends, and family. His special cousin, Allu Arjun, joined the celebration with a sincere reel, where the duo is doing the iconic ''Naatu Naatu'' step from RRR and the Pushpa gesture. Sharing the short reel, Allu Arjun called Charan his 'Special cousin'. Ram Charan Birthday: 5 Times the Tollywood Heartthrob Impressed Fans by Flaunting His Ripped Physique on Social Media (View Pics).

Allu Arjun Wishes Ram Charan In This Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

