Megastar Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan award has brought joy to the Konidela home on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. Upasana took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of the Megastar surrounded by his grandchildren. Blurring Klin Kaara Konidela's face, she captioned the picture: "Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema & philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law, & granddad. Chirutha was honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Love you." The image captures the essence of family and celebration, portraying the Megastar as a cherished figure in various roles. Republic Day 2024: Chiranjeevi Hoists Tricolour at His Blood Bank in Hyderabad, Says ‘Our Freedom Is Due to Many Sacrifices’ (View Pics).

Upasana's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

