At a recent women's health event, Upasana, wife of actor Ram Charan, shared her thoughts on family planning and her experience of choosing motherhood later in life. While emphasising that timing is a personal choice, she revealed her openness to welcoming another child. "Having a child later in my life was a conscious decision, and I have no regrets," she stated. "It's crucial for women to feel empowered to make choices that align with their individual timelines." When further questioned about expanding her family, she firmly reiterated, "My health, my choice." Klin Kaara Konidela! Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's Baby Girl Gets a Name; Grandpa Chiranjeevi Shares Good News With a Family Pic!

Upasana Konidela Is Ready For Baby Number Two:

