With mere hours until the Ram Mandir inauguration, the nation vibrates with a palpable thrill. A galaxy of South Indian stars, their hearts echoing the collective devotion, have begun their sacred journeys to Ayodhya. Today, the Hyderabad airport witnessed heartwarming scene as Megastar Chiranjeevi, resplendent in a silk kurta and dhoti, was joined by his wife. Meanwhile, Ram Charan, mirroring his father in a long kurta and pyjama, added a touch of youthful charm while getting papped at airport. Their every glance, every smile, resonated with the shared anticipation for the historic ceremony. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Don Traditional Attires As They Head to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ram Charan:

Chiranjeevi With Wife:

