Ram is the upcoming action thriller starring Mohanlal in the lead. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the plot of this Malayalam film has gone viral on internet. Since then Twitterati is curious to know if it is remake of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster spy action thriller Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Ram: Mohanlal, Trisha Krishnan’s Film To Be Made In Two Parts; Jeethu Joseph Directorial To Have Pan-India Release.

Plot Of Ram Part 1

Is It?

Is it pathaan 2.0👀 — Joseph Alex (@josephalex_yt) January 31, 2023

The POV

For people saying it's the plot of Pathaan, literally every Mission impossible movie has a similar plot - it doesn't really matter as long as the execution is different and good. — Manoj Mathew (@theManojMathew) January 31, 2023

Pathaan Malayalam Remake?

Pathante Malayalm remake ahno? — Edwin Michael Joshy (@_MJ7__) January 31, 2023

Fans Are Curious To Know

Pathaan remake aano — Hari (@UltGamer_07) January 31, 2023

Same Plot, Thinks Twitterati

Same pathaan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ganesh (@ganesh67902134) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)