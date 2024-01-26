Director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana, is one of the most talked-about films for an obvious reason. As per the latest buzz, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is in talks to play Vibhishana in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. A source close to the film revealed to Pinkvilla that Nitesh is in discussions with Vijay to portray the part of Ravana’s brother, Vibhishana, in Ramayana. The insider added that Nitesh Tiwari recently had a meeting with Sethupathi, guiding him through the script and the envisioned world for the spectacle that he aims to create with Ramayana. It is being said that the Merry Christmas actor was deeply impressed by the narration and visuals, expressing his keen interest in the film. Also starring Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, the forthcoming mythological film is expected to release during Diwali 2025. Has Yash Rejected Ravana Role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Because of 'Beef'? Here's Truth About Viral Claim!

