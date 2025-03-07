As we have entered the holy month of Ramzan, Thalapathy Vijay hosted an Iftar party on Friday (March 7) which is also Jumma. The Tamil superstar and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief was seen embracing the beautiful Islamic practice by wearing a white skull cap and participating in prayers along with thousands who observed fast and broke their roza. Vijay could be seen in an all-white outfit comprising a skull cap, shirt, and mundu. Photos and videos of the actor-turned-politician have now surfaced online and gone viral, with fans sharing their heartwarming reactions. On the acting front, the Tamil superstar will next be seen in H. Vinoth's political thriller Jana Nayagan, which will be his final acting venture. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Second Look Out! Thalapathy Vijay Wields a Whip As He Recreates MGR’s Iconic Pose in New Poster (See Pic).

