A heartwarming video has gone viral showing actor Rana Daggubati removing his shoes before posing for a picture in front of the poster for the superhero film HanuMan. The film's lead actor, Teja Sajja, and director Prasanth Varma, were also present during the event. In the clip, Rana can be seen taking a moment to respectfully slip off his shoes before entering the stage and stepping in front of the poster. This gesture has earned him immense praise from netizens. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

Rana Daggubati's Viral Video:

South Indian actor #RanaDaggubati removing shoes before standing next to the poster of #HanumanMovie and Gada (mace). pic.twitter.com/568GOfGWc3 — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) January 15, 2024

