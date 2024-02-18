In a harrowing ordeal, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Das narrowly escaped a potentially fatal situation during a flight. The Animal movie actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the terrifying experience, and she posted it with the caption ‘Escaped Death’. The actresses were on Air Vistara flight and were travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. An emergency landing had to be made due to technical glitch. A spokesperson told NDTV, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.” Delhi: Vistara Airlines Sued for Rs 2.7 Crore After Air Crew Spilled Hot Beverage on Child Causing Second-Degree Burns.

Rashmika Mandanna And Shraddha Das

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

