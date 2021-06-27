Earlier, reports were that an ardent fan of Rashmika Mandann has travelled 900 Km to her home in Karnataka just to see her. However, as the actress has been shooting for her Hindi projects in Mumbai, she was unable to meet. And so, she took to Twitter and shared a message stating that she feels bad about not meeting her fan. She also added, "Please don’t do something like that."

Rashmika Mandanna

Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you🥺 I really really hope to meet you one day❤️ but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! 🌸🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021

