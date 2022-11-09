Rashmika Mandanna has penned a long note on Instagram in which she mentioned how a couple of things have been ‘troubling’ her over the ‘last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years’. In her note she stated, “I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.” She also revealed, “It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.” Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Spills the Beans on Rumoured Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, Says 'She's a Darling'.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Note On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

