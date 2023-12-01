Actor Vishal thrilled fans as he unveiled the first shot from his upcoming film Rathnam. Sharing the news on X, he expressed his excitement for his 34th film, partnering with director Hari for the third time. Vishal also announced his maiden collaboration with music maestro DSP for the movie's soundtrack. Anticipation soared as he hinted at a power-packed actioner set to hit theaters in Summer 2024. CBI Initiates Probe into Alleged Censor Board Corruption Following Actor Vishal's Bribery Accusations.

See The First Shot Of Vishal's Rathnam Here:

