Robinhood is the upcoming Telugu entertainer featuring Nithiin as a conman. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the makers have unveiled the actor’s look from the film, where he is seen sporting an all-black casual ensemble while posing on a bike. This cool new look of Nithiin has been revealed on the occasion of Ram Navami, and the makers have confirmed that Robinhood will hit theatres on December 20. Robinhood Title Reveal: Nithiin and Venky Kudumula's Upcoming Film's First Glimpse Looks Gripping (Watch Video).

Robinhood Release Date

