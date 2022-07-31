R Madhavan’s recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, received positive response from critics and fans. The actor along with former ISRO scientist recently met superstar Rajinikanth. Madhavan shared a video from their meet-and-greet and called it as ‘a moment etched for eternity’. R Madhavan Celebrates Rocketry’s Success With Nambi Narayanan’s Family.

R Madhavan, Rajinikanth, Nambi Narayanan

When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the Leagend himself in the presence on @NambiNOfficial -it’s a moment etched for eternity-Thank you for you kindest words on #Rocketry & the affection @rajinikanth sir.This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you pic.twitter.com/ooCyp1AfWd — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 31, 2022

