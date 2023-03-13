RRR created History at Oscars 2023, when it became the First Indian feature film to score an Academy Award. The movie's popular song "Naatu Naatu" won the Best Original Song for its composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Manoj Manchu and others congratulated the team. Oscars 2023 Complete Winners List: Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet At the Western Front Score Big at 95th Academy Awards, RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song - See Full Winners List.

Check Out the Celeb Reactions below:

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

Congratulations!!!! Our song wins at the #Oscars , #India . #Music #NaatuNaatu #Desi JOY . #Telugu Ho !!! MM Keeravani , Chandrabose, Rajamouli & Prem Rakshit. Composer, Lyricist, Director & Choreographer , a #DREAMTEAM with a dream run doing us all proud. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 13, 2023

