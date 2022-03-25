SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in key roles was released in theatres on March 25. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s." Having said that, the reviews of RRR is out and it has been tagged as blockbuster, masterpiece and a must-watch by netizens. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Terrific!

If you thought #Baahubali was a fluke, #Baahubali2 benefitted largely due to the hype and #RRR would pale in comparison, you’re wrong… #SSRajamouli delivers a smart, enthralling and entertaining film that keeps you hooked, despite its marathon run time. #RRRReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022

Out Of The World!

Blockbuster!

#RRR#RRRreview#RRRMovie Jr.NTR & Ramcharan - Performance - 5/5 Screenplay - 5/5 Direction - 10/5 VFX - 4/5 Interval - 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Climax - 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Overaall - 5/5 B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-RRR Worth for your Money..Don't beleive any negative reviews...Book your Tickets..Enjoy pic.twitter.com/K5tDhGlqQg — Chintu Prince Dhfm (@Chintuprince101) March 25, 2022

Perfect!

Fire!

“Fire and water are both omnipotent, and when their mass is equal they create divine balance” #RRRMovie 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 RACCHAAA-MAXX-PROOO 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Three times minimum watch for stoRy fiRe wateR@ssrajamouli sir🙏🏽🙏🏽@AlwaysRamCharan sir🙏🏽🙏🏽 & @tarak9999 sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) March 25, 2022

Amazing!

#RRRreview A 3 hour Indian cinema masterpiece that keeps you entertained and the two heroes RC and NTR in prime form 🔥 Rajamouli stamp all over 💯 Verdict - All Time Blockbuster Box office records are going to be written as #RRR records now.#RRRMovie — Indian Films and Reviews (@ipltrendsofc) March 25, 2022

Masterpiece!

One word - MASTERPIECE one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie.#RRRMovie #RRRreview pic.twitter.com/K1ck9Pxa6f — ¥ (@Mashooqfarebi) March 25, 2022

Extraordinary!

Brilliant narration. Extraordinary performances. Super high moments. Unbelievable sequences. Flawless execution. English dubbing chesi worldwide release cheyalsina movie. Adrenaline rushhh. A landmark movie. A proud moment for Telugu people. Overall 5/5.#RRR — Sharath Chandra (@SharathWhat) March 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)