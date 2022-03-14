The makers of RRR have dropped a new song from the movie titled "Sholay" which is an energetic song that will make every Indian proud. The track features Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in desi avatars and is crooned by Vishal Mishra, Benny Dayal, Sahithi Chaganti, Harika Narayan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Riya Mukherjee and is composed by M. M. Kreem.

Check Out The Song Below:

