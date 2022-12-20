SS Rajamouli's film RRR is going places! Right from ruling the box office in Japan to getting three awards by Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer is getting all the love. Now, the movie has also added one more feather to its hat by ranking on the ninth spot in Sight and Sound Magazine's 50 Best Films of 2022 list. It's Aftersun which is at the top. NYFCC Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli Wins Best Director for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Check It Out:

And the winner is… AFTERSUN (dir. Charlotte Wells) Find out what Sight and Sound critics have voted as the 50 best films of 2022 https://t.co/tGxmSad8jq — Sight and Sound magazine (@SightSoundmag) December 20, 2022

