Acclaimed filmmaker S Shankar's daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan, an assistant director under Shankar. The grand wedding ceremony of the Tamil filmmaker's daughter was graced by several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vikram and Nayanthara, among others. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the marriage and wished the newlyweds. Shankar's daughter Aishwaryaa got engaged to Tarun in February. Indian 2: Manisha Koirala To Reprise Her Role As Ishwarya in Kamal Haasan’s Upcoming Action Film – Reports.

Check Out the Wedding Pictures Here

