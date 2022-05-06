Saani Kaayidham has finally premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The film helmed by Arun Matheswaran stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead. The audiences has seen Keerthy in a never seen before avatar this time and her power-packed performance as Ponni has left everyone amazed. Selvaraghavan is seen as her half-brother, Sangayya. The critics have labelled this newly released Tamil film as a hard-hitting revenge drama. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Saani Kaayidham Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's Powerful Performances Command Arun Matheswaran's Gory But Okayish Revenge Drama.

Times Of India – It is ultimately the performances of Keerthy Suresh, who is terrific as the revenge-obsessed Ponni (the actor uses her lean frame and striking eyes to great effect), and Selvaraghavan, who superbly turns Sangayya into the film's beating heart, that hold the film aloft and prevent it from sinking into a mindless violent movie.

India Today – Saani Kaayidham is Keerthy Suresh’s comeback after a slew of underwhelming films. She is in supreme form and aces every scene. Selvaraghavan, too, is a revelation. His nonchalant persona matches Sangayya’s psyche, which makes the performance more enjoyable.

Scroll.in – Matheswaran, working in lockstep with cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy, editor Nagooran Ramachandran and music composer Sam CS, lays out the eye-catching set pieces and piles on the tension. The stylised nihilism makes Saani Kaayidham appear more momentous than it eventually is.

