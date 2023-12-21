Hold onto your hats, film fans, because the Salaar fever has officially reached the United States with a bang! Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action thriller has sent fans into a frenzy, shattering pre-sale records with a staggering $1.81 million earned before the film's premiere on December 22. This incredible feat marks a historical milestone for Indian cinema in the US market, placing Salaar firmly on the map as a highly anticipated event. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Release Trailer: Prabhas Is a One-Man Army Fighting for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Best Friend-Turned-Foe in Prashanth Neel's Actioner (Watch Video).

Salaar Creates History at USA Box Office:

