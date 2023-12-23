After the massive failure of Adipurush, Prabhas is back with a bang with his latest film, Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film, which also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran as the lead, has made an amazing collection of Rs 178.7 crores worldwide. With this. Salaar has achieved the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023, beating Jawan and Animal. Salaar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Jagapathi Babu. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Salaar Box Office Collection Day One

The most violent man announced his arrival ⚠️#SalaarCeaseFire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💥#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar… pic.twitter.com/yJJfW9OA2t — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 23, 2023

