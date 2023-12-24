After grossing a whopping Rs 178.7 crore on its opening day, Prabhas and Prithiviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire witnessed a drop in collection on the second day. While the collections are still impressive, they fell significantly on the second day, with the film grossing Rs 117 crore on its second day and overall 295.7 crores in just two days. The Prashanth Neel directorial is facing a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is also performing well in theatres. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Jagapathi Babu. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Earns Rs 178.7 Crores Worldwide!

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 2

