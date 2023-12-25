Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar - Part One Ceasefire stormed the box office, amassing a whopping Rs 402 crore globally within three days of its release. Despite a mixed reception from both fans and critics, the Prashanth Neel directorial proved its mettle commercially. The action-packed film's remarkable earnings underscore its immense popularity, signaling a significant triumph for the stars and the creative team behind this high-octane cinematic venture. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup! (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Salaar's Box Office Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)