Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar - Part One Ceasefire stormed the box office, amassing a whopping Rs 402 crore globally within three days of its release. Despite a mixed reception from both fans and critics, the Prashanth Neel directorial proved its mettle commercially. The action-packed film's remarkable earnings underscore its immense popularity, signaling a significant triumph for the stars and the creative team behind this high-octane cinematic venture. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup! (LatestLY Exclusive).
See Salaar's Box Office Update:
𝑩𝑶𝑿 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑨 𝑺𝑨𝑳𝑨𝑨𝑹 🔥#BlockbusterSalaar hits 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) 𝐢𝐧 𝟑 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬!#RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice#Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms… pic.twitter.com/C8rFGeSs86
— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 25, 2023
