Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and the epic action film turned out to be a hit at the box office. The Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer dropped on Netflix in five languages, except for Hindi. And now the makers have announced that the film’s Hindi version will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16. Salaar: Did Prabhas Only Speak for Four Minutes in Prashant Neel's Film? This Fan-Edited Video Goes Viral With This Claim - WATCH!

Salaar Hindi On Hotstar

