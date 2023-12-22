The highly anticipated Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire hit theaters on December 22, bringing with it a whirlwind of pre-release hype and excitement. With a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, the film has high expectations from it. So, is Salaar worth a watch? Well, as per early reviews, wme moviegoers have called the movie 'blockbuster', a few also have tagged the Prashanth Neel directorial boring. Check out Salaar's early reviews below. Salaar Fever: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Creates History in USA With Record-Breaking Premiere Pre-Sales of $1.81 Million!

'Impressive'

'Average'

#SalaarReview : AVERAGE. ⭐⭐#Salaar explodes with brutal action, Prabhas owns the screen, but Prashant Neel's signature style teeters on repetition. Story hints pique interest, but can it rise above KGF's shadow? I don't think so. — guddu 🚬 (@ItsGoodDo) December 22, 2023

'Disappointment'

#Salaar A Complete Disappointment 👎 Every movie can't bring the magic of KGF if those flavours were impersonated !! Didn't expect this from PrashanthNeel🚶 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 22, 2023

'Blockbuster'

Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Salaar First half lo coal mine fight interval fight second half ayte kaateramma fight nunchi climax daaka KRampppp anthe 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 Climax shirtless shots asalu #Prabhas unantha sepu Goosebumps ey end lo twist kuda expect cheyam.#SalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/b8gAZmnyYx — Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) December 22, 2023

'Unorganised'

'Best Movie'

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Salaar is the BEST MOVIE in #Prabhas ENTIRE FILMOGRAPHY. 🔥🔥#PrashanthNeel hits the bull's eye once again. The climax is a delight. Prithviraj is a delight. #YashBOSS cameo is the surprise package. It is the climax that makes this special.#SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/iX55d6MkfY — 💣 (@MegastarBhai) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)