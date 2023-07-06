The teaser of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has been dropped and it gives glimpse of the upcoming action thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel. From the visuals, background score, opening remarks of Tinnu Anand, Prabhas ‘violent’ avatar to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense look, Twitterati is going gaga over this highly-anticipated film that is produced by the makers of KGF: Chapter 1 & 2. The makers promise that Salaar would be an ‘extraordinary tale of rebellion’. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Teaser: Prabhas, Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s Intense Avatars and the Mind-Blowing Visuals of This Prashanth Neel Directorial Will Leave You Excited for This Mass Action Thriller (Watch Video).

LIT

'Cease The Box Office'

'Rebel Star'

K Ramp is a Small word ... Guns Swords ⚔️🤯💥 Rebel star Tag after So Fukin Years 🤸🔥#Prabhas #Salaar pic.twitter.com/Blp238G0Dq — . (@SalaarRavi) July 5, 2023

Prabhas Is Back In Action

Rebel Star #Prabhas Anna Is Back This 30 Secs Gives Me Mad High 🔥💥 Eruption Going To Rule Box- Office With #SalaarCeaseFire#SalaarTeaser #Salaar pic.twitter.com/6ljt26RwKV — 𝙍𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙉𝙏𝙍 (@RagavaNTR_) July 5, 2023

'Mass Comeback'

The greatest glory in living lies not in never failing, But in rising every time we fail... ❤️‍🔥 Rebelodi Mass Comeback Ki Kappala Yedupule Mangala Vadhyalu #SalaarTeaser #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/1XZmnYOYgT — BENGALURU REBEL ™ (@RebelTweetzz) July 6, 2023

Watch The Teaser Of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Below:

