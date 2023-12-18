Ahead of the grand release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the makers have dropped the ‘release trailer’, loaded with action and drama. From the visuals, BGM to the action-packed sequences, fans are going gaga over this new promo video from Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film. Moreover, one cannot overlook the ‘powerhouse of talents’ sharing the frame – Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Whether portraying best friends or turning into foes, movie buffs are thrilled, and some have even predicted that Salaar will ‘set the box office ablaze’. Check out the reactions below shared by fans on X. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Release Trailer: Prabhas Is a One-Man Army Fighting for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Best Friend-Turned-Foe in Prashanth Neel's Actioner (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Salaar Release Trailer’ Video Below:

'Action & Heroism'

'Powerhouse Talents'

'Box Office On Fire'

'Setting The Box Office Ablaze'

'Mass Cinema'

'Interesting & Engaging'

'EPIC'

