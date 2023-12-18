Ahead of the grand release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the makers have dropped the ‘release trailer’, loaded with action and drama. From the visuals, BGM to the action-packed sequences, fans are going gaga over this new promo video from Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film. Moreover, one cannot overlook the ‘powerhouse of talents’ sharing the frame – Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Whether portraying best friends or turning into foes, movie buffs are thrilled, and some have even predicted that Salaar will ‘set the box office ablaze’. Check out the reactions below shared by fans on X. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Release Trailer: Prabhas Is a One-Man Army Fighting for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Best Friend-Turned-Foe in Prashanth Neel's Actioner (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Salaar Release Trailer’ Video Below:

'Action & Heroism'

#SalaarReleaseTrailer - What a trailer packed with full-on action and heroism. In solid form, #Prabhas📷 and #Prithviraj, Ravi Basrur's BGM, a story of friends with twists and turns, and a bloodbath. This should have been the first trailer. #DawoodIbrahim #Salaar📷@Port3Network pic.twitter.com/n1kdYmGhqs — Jussu ❤️ Memecoin | jitu123sahani.bnb (@Jussu26237885) December 18, 2023

'Powerhouse Talents'

🎬🌟 #Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is bringing together powerhouse talents! 🔥🎙️ Don't miss the exclusive interview with director SS Rajamouli featuring Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prabhas. 🤩 #SalaarReleaseTrailer#DawoodIbrahim#SalaarCeaseFire#PrashantNeel pic.twitter.com/NnOWsvd02Z — Sagar K (@ErSagark) December 18, 2023

'Box Office On Fire'

Goosebumps is a small word 🔥🔥🔥he will set the box office on fire 💥💥just wait & watch .Trailer 1 pai comment chesina batch pls online ki ravodhu eroju 😅😅 freaking blood bath 🩸🚿#Salaar #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/M7nhBJEaGy — Bhanu Stupid (@StupidBhanu) December 18, 2023

'Setting The Box Office Ablaze'

• Setting the box office ablaze from December 22nd! 🔥💥 #SalaarReleaseTralier https://t.co/eiAADys90m — Prakash (@ThePrakashOffl) December 18, 2023

'Mass Cinema'

What a great trailer of #Salaar . This is real mass cinema. Movie is looking much bigger and better than KGF. Masterstroke by makers at the last moment. 22nd December seems too far after watching the trailer.https://t.co/xtFOY6SItS — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) December 18, 2023

'Interesting & Engaging'

#SalaarTrailer2 Is Intresting, Engaging With Excellent Cuts... The Colours Of Salaar Frames Are Too Good..Huge Hopes On Prasanth Neel's Narration And Screenplay...Rasi Basrur Terrific Background Score...Waiting To Witness Prabhas - Prithvi On Big Screens 🍃✨ HYPED !!!!! pic.twitter.com/KWFNyf3AM2 — Madhavan (@Madhavan_2412) December 18, 2023

'EPIC'

So happy to see Prabhas in massy avatar and Prithvi Raj screen presence is TERRIFIC. Dec 22 will be EPIC and ATBB loading!#SalaarReleaseTrailer #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22 #Salaar #Prabhas #PrashantNeel pic.twitter.com/klljbssZfV — ammulu (@BaijuBawri) December 18, 2023

