Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has recently revealed significant details about Prashanth Neel’s sequel, Salaar: Part II, starring Prabhas. In an interview with Variety, Sukumaran disclosed that shooting for the second part is scheduled to start shortly and praised Neel's well-organised shooting plan. “Prashanth has got a very efficient, really packed shooting plan in place,” he said. “I will take time off between ‘Empuraan’ to go and finish a few sequences of ‘Salaar 2,’ but I am assuming definitely in 2025 it is releasing for sure. But when and how it’s up to Prashanth and (producers) Hombale Films,” Sukumaran added. Salaar 2 Update: Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Exciting Info About His Film With Prabhas During Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Promotions (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Sukumaran Drops Major Update About Salaar Part II

