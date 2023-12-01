The much-awaited trailer for Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas stormed onto X, garnering immense praise. Fans lauded it as an epic of the era, predicting record-breaking success at the box office. Anticipation soared as enthusiasts shared their excitement, certain of the movie's monumental impact. Scheduled for a December 22, 2023 release, the film's buzz and the electrifying reactions on X hint at a colossal cinematic experience awaited by audiences worldwide. Check out X reactions below: Salaar Ceasefire Trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan Star in Riveting First Glimpse That Promises Epic Tale of Friendship and Betrayal (Watch Video).

Watch Salaar Trailer Here:

Watch Salaar Hindi Trailer Here:

See X Reactions to Prabhas' Salaar Trailer:

Big Comeback

A Big Hit!

Mass God Of Cinema

COMEBACK OF INDIA'S BIGGEST STAR... MASSS GODDDD OF INDIAN CINEMA...Amma deenammaaa😭💥💥💥🥵🥵🔥🔥😭💥💥🤩 REBEL STAR IS BACK WITH A BANG🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Prabhas #SalaarTrailer pic.twitter.com/EsXoTqMQm6 — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) December 1, 2023

Another Disaster

After seeing the #SalaarTrailer now it's very much confirmed that the lottery star is going to give another disaster film after adipurush pic.twitter.com/MeuGMXyUee — Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) December 1, 2023

Rampage

Deenamma reyy massuuu rebel Star rampageu 🦖💥🔥 Kcpd trailer okko shot mind blowing 🔥🔥#salaar #prabhas pic.twitter.com/vQkPABGe10 — NANI CAMERON (@Nani____4) December 1, 2023

Deva Has Arrived

Supershot Blockbuster

Please i kindly request 🥵🥵👌👌 SURESHOT BLOCKBUSTER 🏆 Just finished watching the #Salaar Trailer and I'm speechless 🥵! #Prabhas is an absolute force to be reckoned with in this action-packed masterpiece. The action sequences are mind-blowing, The Music is Electrifying One… pic.twitter.com/Rhymv8TaOI — Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) December 1, 2023

Trailer Of The Century

