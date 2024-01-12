Actor Prabhas is relishing the success of Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, released in December 2023, alongside co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The film, produced by Hombale Productions and featuring Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and others, received acclaim, securing the fourth spot in the 2023 Indian box office. In celebration, Prabhas, along with director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirgandur, recently visited the Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple in Mangalore, Karnataka. Prabhas Reveals He Shares All His Future Plans With SS Rajamouli, Expresses Eagerness for Salaar Part 2!

Prabhas and Director Prashanth Neel At Sri Durgaaparameshwari Temple

#Prabhas #PrashanthNeel, Vijay visisted Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel. Near Mangalore today . Seeking the blessing of the divine!#Salaar pic.twitter.com/7hqV08n4eg — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) January 12, 2024

