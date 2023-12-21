Prashanth Neel's film, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, reveals its second single, ''Prathikadalo,'' composed by Ravi Basrur, featuring lyrics by Krishna Kanth (KK). The song resonates with a harmonious chorus of multiple children, beautifully orchestrated. The video begins with Easwari Rao's character prompting a student to recall the song she had taught, initiating a heartfelt collective rendition. Interspersed are glimpses of Prabhas portraying a pensive mechanic, immersed in contemplation and anguish. Shruti Haasan also features in the video, visiting Easwari's classroom and appearing puzzled by the teachings. The lyrics emphasise the power of forgiveness, showcased in the phrase "Victories don’t come from wars… They come from forgiveness.'' The song is titled ''Qisson Mein in Hindi'', ''Prathikatheya'' in Kannada, ''Prathikaramo'' in Malayalam, and ''Pala Kadhaiyill'' in Tamil, reflecting its multilingual essence.Salaar: PVR Inox Dismisses Unfair Theatre Practices Towards Prabhas' Film, Assures Pan-India Release, Read Official Statement Here.

Watch Prathikadalo Song Here:

