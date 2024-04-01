Amidst all the buzz about big Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh possibly teaming up with director Atlee, there was a surprising twist and Allu Arjun stood out as the main contender for an upcoming project. Sources have now confirmed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cast in the untitled project alongside the Stylish Star. Before Samantha, there were talks about Trisha Krishnan taking on the role, but it seems the team has made their choice. Ahead of Allu Arjun’s Birthday, Fans Share Stills From Pushpa 2 and Trend ‘Pushpa Raj Ka Birthday Month’ on X.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Join Allu Arjun in Atlee’s Next

