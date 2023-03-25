The charm of a beautiful white saree is second to nothing. A white saree is the answer to all our minimal fashion questions in a world full of bling and bright prints. Today, Samantha Ruth Prabhu provided it. The diva, who is never afraid to experiment with different styles, looked elegant in a saree as she promotes her film Shaakuntalam. The actress looked stunning with a beautiful white printed transparent saree and a short but stylish sleeveless blouse and posted images on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Stunning Throwback Black And White Picture of Herself in Saree.

Check Out The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

