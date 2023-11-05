Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram post has stirred excitement among her fans as they spotted her 'Chay' tattoo, which she had previously sparked rumours about removing following her separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The collage of photos she shared displays the tattoo, dispelling speculations about its removal. Fans expressed their surprise and relief, with comments like, "She had the tattoo?" and "Tattoo is back," confirming that the tattoo remains intact on her waist.. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Glimpse of Her Outing in the New York City and It Will Give You Major Travel Goals (Views Pics).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post

