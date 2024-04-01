Actress Saranya Ponvannan reportedly got into a heated argument with her neighbour over parking. Allegedly, she threatened to harm her neighbour, Sridevi. Consequently, Sridevi has complained to the police. CCTV footage of the altercation has been submitted as evidence. Saranya Ponvannan, renowned for her diverse roles, is affectionately known as the 'mother of Kollywood' for portraying maternal figures to many current actors. Viruman OTT Premiere: Karthi and Aditi Shankar's Film to Stream on Amazon Prime Video From September 11!

Saranya Ponvannan Faces Police Complaint Over Dispute With Her Neighbour

