Dhanush's upcoming directorial Raayan has been generating extreme hype from the past few days as makers are dropping daily announcements introducing the film's cast. Last evening, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was announced, and on February 27, Sun Pictures took to their X (previously Twitter) to reveal that actor Saravanan has joined the Raayan world. Maintaining the trend, the makers shared a monochrome image of the actor and wrote, "Introducing #Saravanan from the world of #Raayan". Raayan also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in Raayan: Makers Drop Intense FIRST Look Poster of the Actress From Dhanush’s Upcoming Directorial (View Pic).

Saravanan Joins the Raayan World:

