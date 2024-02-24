Natural star Nani returns in his action avatar with the upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Celebrating his birthday on February 24, the film's makers unveiled an exciting teaser, offering fans a first glimpse of Nani's character. In the teaser, Nani portrays an intense, angry young man singularly focused on causing destruction. His character operates by his own rules, strategising attacks exclusively on Saturdays with calculated fury. The teaser also features SJ Suryah, who plays a cop in the film. Nani 31 Is Saripodhaa Sanivaaram! Nani Is Bruised and Bloodied in the First Look Video of His Upcoming Film With Vivek Athreya – WATCH.

Watch Saripodhaa Sanivaaram:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)