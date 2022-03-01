Mahesh Babu has teased fans with a new poster of his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In the picture, the actor could be seen smashing an enemy with a weapon. Along with it, he also mentioned that good always wins over evil. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Kalaavathi: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh Look Cute Together in the Romantic Track’s Promo (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PnNeo5HbHE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2022

