Selvaraghavan, known for his debut directorial Kaadhal Kondein, which starred Dhanush, is now set to appear in his brother’s film, Raayan. This upcoming flick marks Dhanush’s 50th film, where he also plays the lead role. Dhanush shared a glimpse of Selvaraghavan’s intense look from Raayan and mentioned in the caption of his post, “Never thought I’ll direct you someday sir 🙏🙏 @selvaraghavan”. SJ Suryah in Raayan! Actor’s First Look From Dhanush’s 50th Film Unveiled (View Pic).

Selvaraghavan In Raayan

