Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula, a former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and YouTuber, has reportedly been taken into custody for alleged possession of drugs. According to a report by TV9, Shanmukh was arrested after ganja was found at his residence in Hyderabad. The report further states that the police visited Shanmukh’s residence to arrest his brother, Sampath Vinay, after a woman filed a case of cheating against him. It was during this visit that the YouTuber was found in possession of drugs. Both brothers have now reportedly been arrested in two separate cases. Trisha Krishnan Files Defamation Case Against Former AIADMK Leader AV Raju Over His Inappropriate Remarks, Vishwambhara Actress Shares Lawyer’s Notice on X.

Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula Arrested

