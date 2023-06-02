Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's are all set to get married on June 3. Now, ahead of the D-day, new video from the couple's pre-wedding festivity has surfaced online which sees the actor soaked in Haldi and having a great time with family during the function. Reportedly, as per traditional Telugu ceremony the couple's marriage muhurat is set for 11 AM IST tommorrow. Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy to Marry in Jaipur on June 3!

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's Haldi Ceremony:

