Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has revealed his engagement on social media. The Neelavelicham actor shared the joyful news with his followers on Instagram, introducing his fiancée, Thanu. Earlier, several pictures of the couple circulated on the internet, leaving fans curious about this mystery woman. The suspense concludes with the heartwarming announcement. Check out the adorable pictures below of the newly engaged couple: Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar Are Engaged! Pics and Video of the Couple’s Dreamy Engagement Ceremony Surface Online.

Shine Tom Chacko And Thanu Engagement Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shine Tom Chacko (@shinetomchacko_official)

