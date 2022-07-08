Shinzo Abe, former Japanese Prime Minister, was pronounced dead today (July 8) afternoon. He was shot while delivering speech for a parliamentary election. Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has condoled the tragic demise of former Japanese PM. She mentioned in her post, “Sad to hear Former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe is no more.” Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Former Japenese PM Dies at 67, Hours After Being Shot While Addressing Rally in City of Nara.

Khushbu Sundar On Shinzo Abe’s Demise

Sad to hear Former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe is no more amongst after he was shot this morning. May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 8, 2022

